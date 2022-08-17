Tinubu Visits Olusegun Obasanjo In Abeokuta ( Pictures)

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at his Presidential library Hilltop residence in Abeokuta.





He was accompanied by Chief Bisi Akande, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Speaker. femi Gbajabiamila, the Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, former Governor Segun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel and other notable leaders of APC from the country and the state.





The arrived the venue of the closed door meeting at exactly 1.10pm.





Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the Governor of Lagos State when Olusegun Onasanjo was the President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.





The meeting which has lasted for more than an hour is still ongoing.

