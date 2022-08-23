“Those Who Derided Shettima’s Outfit Deserve Our Pity” ..Tinubu's Spokesman

Published:

The former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria and the spokesperson of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidential campaign, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday knocked persons who mocked the outfit of the ruling All Progressives Congress's vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, at the Nigerian Bar Association conference on Monday.

Onanuga shared random photos showing men in suits and sports shoes on his Facebook handle.

He wrote, “The people who derided Senator Kashim Shettima, the APC vice-presidential candidate at the NBA conference on Monday and unleashed their Twitter dogs against him, deserve our pity. They are not civilised, they are not exposed and need to be taken out to see the world, properly. Good afternoon.”





