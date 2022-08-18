Security Forces Rescue 3 Kidnap Victims Along Zaria-Kano Road

Published:

Security operatives have again rescued three kidnap victims along the Zaria-Kano road in Kaduna.

This comes less 48 hours after six other hostages were also rescued by a joint team of security operatives in Chikun local council.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, revealed that troops on patrol along the road, came in contact with migrating bandits and engaged them.

He further explained that the bandits took to their heels, abandoning the three captives who Security sources say were kidnapped from a neighbouring state and brought to Kaduna by bandits.

Recovered from the terrorists are rustled cattle and sheep, meanwhile the rescued persons have reunited with their family members.

