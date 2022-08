Published:

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has bagged a Law Degree from Baze University Abuja according to report reaching CKN News





It is the same University attended by Dino Melaye , Osita Chidoka and Ifeanyi Uba

Baze University is owned by the Vice Presidential candidate of Labour Party Prof Ahmed Dati





Hon Amaechi is seen here being congratulated by the Dean of the Faculty

