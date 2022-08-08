Police Kill Armed Robbers Caught On CCTV Robbing Residents Of Apapa

Published:

The police have killed two daredevil robbers caught on CCTV robbing some residents of Apapa Lagos

The robbers, Sodiq ’m’ aka Foreigner, was recently released from prison and Habeeb ‘m’ aka Kiki, have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and environs were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.

One Beretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers.





The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, urged youths, in particular, to desist from crimes, as the long arm of the law will always catch up with criminals no matter how long it takes.





Commenting on the video clip, the PPRO said, “The importance of CCTV can never be overemphasised; great relief for the people of Apapa. We will not relent. See something? Say something.”

