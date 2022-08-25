Police IRT Team Arrest 11 Ambrose Alli University Undergrads For Possession Of Firearms

Published:

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested 11 undergraduates of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma over alleged criminal conspiracy, cultism and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The Force Public Relations (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the suspects were arrested in July at different locations in Epkoma following credible intelligence on activities of cult groups in the area.

The police spokesman said the suspects had allegedly confessed to being members of a secret cult, the Black Axe Confraternity, during police investigation.

He said two AK47 riffles, three pump action short guns, one locally made pistol, two AK47 magazines and 22 live rounds of AK47 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, other items recovered from the suspects are 17 rounds of K2 live ammunition and three live cartridges.





