Police Finally Arrest Lesbian Who Allegedly Stabbed Her Partner's Husband To Death In Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed her lesbian partner's husband to death in Onitsha.





The deceased, Ikechukwu Onuma, a staff of College of Health, Onitsha, came home unannounced on Tuesday night, August 9, to find his wife, Nkemdilim in bed with another woman.





Unknown to him, Nkemdili, who he married in 2019, is allegedly a lesbian and had been keeping a female sex partner.





On catching them in the act, sources said the lesbian identified as Ebele quickly attacked the man with a kitchen knife, stabbing him to death, after an argument ensued.





Spokesperson of the command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said that the lesbian partner has been arrested.





"We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State CID for a proper investigation," he stated.





"Preliminary information shows that the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty."





