Police Arrests Notorious Assassin Okolu In Osun State

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday remanded a notorious serial killer, Hammed Rasheed, popularly known as Okolu at the Correctional Center in Ilesa.

The accused person was taken to Court by the Police Anti-Cultism Squad under heavy security as a large crowd stormed the court to catch a glimpse of the notorious cultist.

The police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the accused person unlawfully murdered some people contrary to, and punishable under Sections 324 and 319 of the Law of Osun State.

The Chief Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara did not take the plea of the accused person. Ayilara remanded him at the Correctional Center in Ilesa and adjourned the case till October 7.

Counsel to the accused person, Taiwo Awokunle said the plea of his client was not taken because the offences levelled against him are capital in nature.

Awokunle said the Magistrate court lacks jurisdiction to handle the case and that it will be moved to the High Court.





