Police Arrest Man Who Lured Over 30 Women To Hotels, Drugs And Disposes Them Of Their Belongings In Lagos

Detectives of the Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu ‘m’ aged 34 for allegedly robbing six women of their belongings.





A statement released by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspect robbed the women of their 3 iPhones 12, 2 iPhones 11 Pro Max, 1 iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch, and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.





''Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean. Investigations further reveal that he has robbed over thirty women since he ventured into this crime.





While the stolen items have all been recovered before he could dispose of them, investigation is on to apprehend receivers of stolen items he works with. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of investigation.





Hundeyin mentioned that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured all residents of Lagos that the command will continue to work towards the decimation of crime and criminality in the Centre of Excellence. He equally enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant and report any suspicious happening to security agencies.





