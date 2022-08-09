Pictures: Goodluck Jonathan Monitors Kenya Presidential Election Holding Today

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan post on his Election observation mission in Kenya which holds today





ELECTION DAY IN KENYA





We set out at dawn as members of the Election Observation Mission of the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) to observe voting procedures in some polling stations in Nairobi, Kenya.





As the good people of Kenya come out today to cast their ballots across the country, we look forward to a peaceful outcome and the strengthening of democracy in the Republic of Kenya.

GEJ

