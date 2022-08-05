Pictures: 18,000 Sitting Capacity Eket Stadium Almost Ready

Published:

Statement by Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel on the new Eket Stadium





"Our new 18,000 capacity sports stadium in Eket is almost ready. This project is so dear to me because I specifically promised our people a world class sports center to encourage more young people at the grassroots to take interest in sports and harness their talents.





If our youths must match the skills, mental and physical strengths of their contemporaries in other parts of the world, then they shouldn’t be strangers to world class sports facilities."

