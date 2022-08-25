Peter Obi Jets Out To US , Canada , Germany

Published:

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi this Thursday jetted out of the country





This was his post on the visit





En route to the U.S.A, I'll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany.





I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem; they represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer.





My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements.





#PeterObi 🇳🇬

Share This