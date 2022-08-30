PDP Crisis: Something Will Happen Soon ..Nyesom Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has made yet another comment on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads in the Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the State, on Monday, Wike boasted that nobody can threaten him as he would do what is right no matter the “gang up” or blackmail.

Recall that the PDP presidential candidate and Governor Wike have been at loggerheads since the presidential primaries of the Party.

Wike was defeated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, but the crisis escalated after Atiku chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate in the 2023 elections.





Speaking during the flag-off of the roads, Wike said, “Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.





“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”

Last week, Atiku flew to London to meet Wike over the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Share This