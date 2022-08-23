Pay-on-delivery: Police Apprehend Man Notorious For Robbing Online Vendors

Published:

A 44-year-old man, Olumide Agboola, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos state police command for robbing online vendors.





According to a statement by the spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspect was arrested following a painstaking investigation which waslaunched after a number of reports were received about his activities.





Benjamin added that different CCTV footages at his various crime scenes have aided in the irrefutable identification of the suspect. In his last operation, the suspect dispossessed his victim of her Infinix Hot 9 mobile phone, as well as the assorted fabrics, underpants and singlets she came to sell, all valued at N193,000.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect’s modus operandi was to pose as a genuine buyer on social media platforms, order items and request vendors to supply the items at designated hotels, where he would then rob them.





