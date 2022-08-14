Pastor E A Adeboye Anoints Special Handkerchiefs For RCCG Members At 70th Anniversary Convention

Published:

AS the icing to the cake General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday asked members of Church and all guests at the ongoing 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the Redemption City Nigeria to bring forth a special handkerchief

This he did in the presence of a surprised visitor and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and lot of other eminent attendees of the 40th Convention at the Redemption City which is 42 years old.

Worshippers were as surprised as Mr Peter Obi who was visiting the camp for first time in his lifetime as the General Overseer of the church watched and prayed in tongues for a few moments after preaching on the topic of Perfect Jubilee while the handkerchiefs were raised in wide ecstacy as the governor or Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel and other political big wigs looked in wide astonishment.

Pastor Adeboye who did not give room for politicians to utter any word to the crowd of worshippers, made the proclamation that the annointed handkerchiefs have the capacity to wade off all evil that will come their way

Preaching earlier during the service Pastor Adeboye stressed the importance of holiness and commitment to the works of Christ as the basis for qualifications for a Perfect Jubilee as craved by all in attendance who in ecstacy celebrated the 70th anniversary of the church spiritually.

