Oliseh Resigns From German Club After 60 Days As Coach

Sunday Oliseh has resigned as head coach of German Regionalliga side SV Straelen after their 2-0 loss against Fortuna Düsseldorf’s U23s.





Having scoring just one goal and conceding seven, Oliseh side was defeated in five games placing the side on the bottom log the table in the German 4th division.





President of the club, Hermann Tecklenburg disclosed this, during a phone call he had with Oliseh announcing his decision.





“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached. We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue,” Sporting director Kevin Wolze told the club’s official website.





“Obviously things have changed in the meantime. We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table. In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor.

