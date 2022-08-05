Okada Passengers Now Risk 3 Months Jail Term In Lagos

Published:

Passengers of commercial motorcycles who operated in the prohibited routes are now at the risk of three months jail term as the Lagos State Taskforce has declared a total war on recalcitrant operators.





Speaking after a week-long enforcement in various parts of the state in order to enforce on the ban of the activities of commercial motorcycles plying major highways and in the six local government areas and nine local council development areas as earlier declared by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye stated that a total number of 322 bikes have been seized since the commencement of the week-long raid





Lagos Reporters learnt that the enforcement took place in Agege/Fagba, Apapa and Ajah where pockets of activities relating to the operations of okada had been seen.





Speaking on the incidents, Jejeloye described the activities of these recalcitrant okada operators as rebellious and vowed to ensure that every single one them, though few, would have their bikes confiscated and crushed by the state government if they fail to adhere to the ban on their operations.





