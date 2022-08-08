Okada Ban Has Reduced Deaths , Robbery In Lagos ..Gov Sanwoolu

Published:









Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, said that the number of accidents and security issues has dropped since the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as okada in the state.





Speaking on a Channels Television programme: Sunday Politics, yesterday, the governor said there have been tremendous improvements in the areas that okada have been banned.

He said: “Speaking on the ban on Okada, we have seen tremendous improvement in the areas that okada have been banned. Not only have we seen a drop on issue around security like traffic robberies, we have also seen a significant drop in okada accidents. We don’t see limbs been cut in our hospitals again.





“In terms of death alone, at the peak of the ban, we had 550 okada related accidents on a monthly basis but now, okada related accidents have come down to less than 100.

I also told the RRS that we need to do a lot of pin downs and do pedestrian monitoring, so that people can see them. These are some of the things that we have been doing.”

