Obasanjo, Wike, Obi, Makinde Others Meet In London ( Photos )

Published:

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, met with the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi; and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in London.





Although details of the meeting were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, CKN News learnt that it was part of negotiations ahead of the 2023 presidential election.





Wike attended the meeting with his allies including Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.





