Nyesom Wike Speaks On Atiku Abubakar's Suit

Published:

Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike on Friday distanced himself from a purported suit said to have been filed by him seeking the removal of Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general election.

This comes few hours after some media outfits had reported that Wike had ordered the removal of PDP flags in Rivers State government house, which also turned out to be false.

In an exclusive chat , the Governor denied knowing anything whatsoever about the purported suit or even knowing the lawyers who filed the suit in the first instance.

“I don’t know anything about the so called suit. I did not ask anyone to file any suit for me.”





The media was on Friday morning awash with reports that Governor Wike and one Chieftain of the PDP, Mr Newgent Ekamon, had dragged the PDP to court seeking the removal of Atiku as candidate of the PDP in next year’s presidential polls.





Share This