NSCDC Donates N2.8m To Family Of Officer Killed During Kuje Prisons Attack

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has given the family of Inspector Iliyasu Abraham, the NSCDC officer killed in July 5 attack by Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists on the Kuje custodial centre, the sum of ₦2.8 million as an intervention to support the family after losing its breadwinner.





Presenting a check of ₦2.5 million and cash of ₦300,000 to Elizabeth Abraham, the wife of the deceased, and her daughter on Thursday in Abuja, Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, said the agency is fully committed to the welfare and wellbeing of its officers and the heroic passing of Abraham will not be taken for granted.





Audi explained that the money given to the family was in fulfilment of his promise to ensure that necessary compensation is given to the family in due time and as an intervention from government and the NSCDC to assist the deceased family in ameliorating some burial expenses.





While consoling the family, Audi assured the daughter of Iliyasu of employment into the corps as soon as the federal government gives approval for recruitment into the agency saying that her father would be remembered as a hero who died in active serve.









