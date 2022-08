Published:

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, on Monday, shared her body transformation photos after months of weight loss.





Although she has been on the weight loss journey for a while, this is the first time she is speaking about it.





The actress on her Instagram, shared a picture comparing her body before the weight loss to her present frame saying that the journey had not been easy.

‘’Wasn’t an easy journey………Oju ri tooooo’’





Credit: Instagram | Eniola_Badmus









Share This