Nigerian Dies In India As Hard Drugs Burst Inside Stomach

Published:

A 45-year-old Nigerian man has doed in India after suspected drug capsules which he was allegedly carrying in his stomach for smuggling, burst.





Police sources said that the deceased identified as Ibrahim came from Nigeria to Pune about a decade ago and was married to an Indian woman from the Kondhwa area of the city.





It was gathered that Ibrahim was found dead in Delhi after he was declared missing by his wife.





According to ETV Bharat report published on Friday, August 19, after Ibrahim suddenly went missing, his wife lodged a complaint with the Kondwa Police Station in Pune.





When investigators found that Ibrahim used to meet his friend Andy in the Mira Nagar area, the case was handed over to the Mira Nagar Police station for further investigation.





Upon receiving information that Ibrahim has died in Delhi, a team of officials from the Mira Nagar Police Station was sent to Delhi.





Within a couple of days, the investigators came to know that a post-mortem report of Ibrahim was with the Narela Police Station in Delhi.





Police sources said that the investigators came to know that Ibrahim was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi due to abdominal pain.





They further revealed that Ibrahim even tried to escape from the hospital as he was allegedly carrying drug capsules in his stomach, but he failed to escape.





According to police, an autopsy report revealed Ibrahim had drugs in his stomach.





Speaking to ETV Bharat, Inspector Aviraj Kurade of Mira Road police station said that the police informed Ibrahim's wife about his death and an identification parade was also conducted to identify the deceased.





Share This