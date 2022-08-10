Nigerian-born Woman Shot Dead By 12-year-old Son In US

Published:

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, Ayobiyi Abeni Cook.

The boy, who has not been identified, originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family’s Forestdale, Alabama home.

Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called ‘Yo-Yo’, was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after midnight on August 6.

The youth had reportedly lied to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that an intruder had entered their house, shot his mother and then ran away.

“The child originally fabricated a story that detectives determined was not possible,” Deputy Chief David Agee said.

“After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12-year-old son unintentionally discharged a firearm striking his mother causing her death.”

“After more probing, the boy finally changed his story.

“The child eventually gave a true account of what happened,” Agree said. “Evidence on the scene supports that the shooting was unintentional and the offense will be addressed through the Family Court system. The family has been cooperative throughout the process and the child will remain with them.”

The boy’s father is an officer with the Birmingham Police Department and was working at the time of the shooting, according to Birmingham Real-Time News.

The boy told police that he had seen the man running away from the suburban home.

“This offence is a tragedy for the Cook family and the entire community,” Agee said.

The funeral for the slain mom will be held on August 12 at the Faith Memorial Chapel in Bessmer, Alabama.

Family friends have also taken to Facebook to pay tributes to her exemplary and selfless life.





