N139m Fraud: Court Adjourns Trial of Ojeah, Company Till August 18 For Final Address

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has adjourned the trial of one Osita Ojeah, and his company, Homeland and Overseas Limited for an alleged N139 million fraud till August 18, 2022 for adoption of final written address.





Ojeah is being prosecuted by the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC alongside one Anthony Nwosu on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and conspiracy to steal contrary to Sections 278(1)(a), 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





He was first arraigned on Monday, November 30, 2020 and he pleaded “not guilty" to the charges.





