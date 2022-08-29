MC Oluomo’s Aide Killed At Mile 12 Lagos

Published:









Mayhem erupted at Mile 12 area of Lagos on Sunday following the killing of a member of the parks and garages, Sulaimon Onaolapo, popularly known as Akiru.





His body was seen on the road, after he was reportedly shot by gunmen on Sunday. The incident led to pandemonium in the area as commercial activities were paralysed.





There were intermittent gun shots as rival cult groups engaged in supremacy battle following the killing of Ariku.





Traders hurriedly shut their shops and took off to avoid being caught in the mayhem that ensued.





Report indicated that the dispute occurred when a cult member named ARIKU was hit by a rival cult member which subsequently led to complete mayhem.





The deceased was said to be the chairman of the Motor Park under the Mile 12 bridge, a position he was before the state government banned National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and handed over the affairs of commercial vehicles operators to a 25-man committee.





The report of the clash quickly spread on social media as users warned Lagosians to stay off the Mile 12 axis for now as there was mayhem in the area.

