Leadcity University VC Canvasses For Quality And People's Oriented Leadership At L.L Ali 2nd Annual Memorial Lecture

Published:

The Vice Chancellor, Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo, on Tuesday told electorate in Nigeria how to identify the right candidates that should enjoy their support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He revealed the secret at the sixth L.L Ali Annual and second memorial lecture, organised by the Oyo State Branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (N.I.S) held in Ibadan.

According to him, eligible voters should research about the interests of each candidate, whether it is for the progress of the country, or selfish gains that could cause the nation further economic and social crisis.

He advised Nigerians to queue behind candidates that have genuine national interest at heart and capable of providing quality, responsible and responsive leadership for the country at different levels.

Adeyemo argued that many of the politicians jostling for various political offices, including the presidency, have been seen not to be worthy of the positions. He added that many of them had shown selfish attitudes in public offices they held earlier





Adeyemo noted that many of the current crop of politicians jostling for the post of Nigerian presidency by 2023 have been seen not to be worthy of the role, as they have shown their selfish attitudes in public offices they have earlier held.

He warned Nigerians of the politicians that cannot specify their programmes of action, but would rather sway the interest of voters to their favour with money, adding that with the present state of the nation, whoever that will become the next Nigerian president must be proactive and ready to pioneer people-oriented programmes that will rescue the economy.

The don, who described the late Surveyor Lasis Lasupo Iyanda Ali as the oldest Surveyor that pioneered transformational and pragmatic leadership in the surveying profession during his lifetime, enjoined Nigerian youths to emulate leaders that prioritize progressive values above materialism.

“It is an opportunity for me to be here to honour Baba Alli, one of the oldest surveyors in Nigeria, during his time, he was the oldest Surveyor in Nigeria, he was a pragmatic and transformational leader.

We are today saying that our future leaders should be people that believe in pioneering people-oriented programmes, they should be people with integrity and have strong believe in good governance and ensure that things work how they should be.

“We expect leaders who will be proactive, not the selfish types that will be only interested in their own selves and their families, look at the problem we are having in Nigeria, most of our leaders are failures because they have put selfish interests above the collective interest, we are not blaming the leaders alone, the followers also have their own portions of the blame, in my recommendations, I said we need leaders who are committed to the progress of the nation.

“The followers should rededicate themselves, be focused, do not vote for people because of money, vote for that who is credible, the one with good vision, that can deliver the bigger future that we all dream, not the one that will give you ten thousand naira, We are saying the future should be paramount to us,” he advised.

The President, Nigerian Institutions of Surveyors, Surveyor Dr. Kayode Oluwamotemi fnis, in his address which was delivered by the Deputy National President of the Institution, Surveyor Dr. Matthew Ibitoye fnis, said the occasion was a clear manifestation of the interest of the institution to celebrate its leaders who had contributed to the development of the surveying profession.

He went further to charge the members of the institution to be positive and dynamic in their professional dealings, especially as the nation is facing a critical economic reality.

“At this time of serious economic challenges, we should become more positive, proactive, resourceful and dynamic in our dealings, not only among ourselves, but across the profession and by extension, touch all our current and potential clients with our values.”

The State Branch Chairman of the institution, Surveyor (Alh.) Abiodun Lamidi, in his welcome address, also eulogized the late Pa Lasis Ali, noting that the legacy he left behind remained unforgotten.

He prayed for the repose of Pa Ali’s soul and encouraged members to emulate the great deeds of the celebrant.

Present at the occasion former Chairman and Managing Director of Mobil Nigeria Limited, Engr. Olumide Onakoya, who was the Chairman of the occasion, the Okere of Saki, Oba (Dr.) Surv. Khalid Oyeniyi Olabisi Ilugbemidepo Oyedepo 111, Olofiki of Ofiki, Oba Adeoye Gbenga Adigun Oyinlola 11(JP) and the Alamodu of Ago-Amodu, Oba Olatunde Johnson Olaoye Akinloye 11.

Others are the Chairman of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Yemisi Adeaga, the children of the late Pa Lasis Ali, led by Pharmacist Shakiru Ali and members of the institution from the South-West States.

The L.L Ali Annual/2nd Memorial Lecture berthed in 2016 and has been consistently held since then till 2022





Share This