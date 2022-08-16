Imo State Govt Donates Personal Armoured Vehicles To Police

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, was at the Imo State Government House in Owerri on Tuesday 16th August, 2022, as a special guest of honour for the commissioning of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), weapons and some vehicles donated to the Imo State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies by the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma.





The IGP who was invited by the Imo State Government as the special guest, and was accompanied to the brief event by the AIG in charge of Zone 9, AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Barde, the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and other staff officers, was received by the Governor of Imo State, top government functionaries, service commanders, traditional rulers and other invited guests who equally graced the occasion. Governor Hope Uzodinma expressed his belief that supporting the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminality is pivotal to achieving developmental strides in the State.





The Inspector-General of Police appreciated the collaborative efforts of the Governor, government and good people of Imo State in stamping out the presence of criminal elements bent on breaking down the peace, law and order enjoyed in the State. The IGP therefore assured that the donated items will be strategically deployed for optimum security within the State, with a view to curbing suppressing the nefarious activities of criminals elements and boosting public safety in the state, and by extension, across the country.





