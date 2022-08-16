Human Rights Lawyer Iniebehe Effiong Sues Akwa Ibom CJ

Published:

Human Rights Lawyer Iniebehe Effiong has sued the Akwa Ibom Chief Judge over his detention

His counsel's statement

Sequel to the continuous refusal by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State to release copies of the proceedings together with the order convicting the human rights activist, Barr. Effiong made since 27th of July, 2022 in compliance with section 36(7) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended despite repeated application to that effect, we were forced to file a fundamental rights enforcement suit yesterday at the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/UY/FHR/170/2022 against this flagrant impunity in the system in order for my Lord to be compelled to comply with the extant laws of our land.





It's beyond imagination to see that the wilful refusal to release copies of the said proceedings has precariously affected and frustrated all material efforts made by Inibehe's legal team to appeal against his conviction including his release from the prison custody.

Today is making exactly 20days since this remand order was made by His lordship, yet all efforts made to access the proceedings has been abortive.

By provision of section 36 (7) of the constitution cited above, the court is under duty to produce its order, judgement or proceedings within 7days of making same.





