Gunmen Kill Two Indians, Two Policemen In Kogi State

Published:





Two Indians, two police officers and two drivers were killed during the attack carried out on Friday August 5, around 9pm.





Kogi police spokesperson, William Ovye-Aya said the expatriates were being escorted by the policemen to the ceramic company in the evening when the gunmen attacked them.





Ovye-Aya said the Area Commander and a detachment of military in the area had to be reinforced at the scene of the incident before the attackers fled.





Kogi Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka who visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, ordered the deployment of additional operational assets consisting of Operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, and State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies to restore normalcy in the area.





The statement read;





“The CP is assuring the public that the Command is committed to working in synergy with other security agencies as well as patriotic stakeholders to make the State a safe and secure place for all and sundry.





“He has further asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations into the unfortunate incident so as to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the attack with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Share This