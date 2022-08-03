Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Kaduna Rector

Published:

Gunmen have reportedly attacked and killed one person and abducted the Rector of the Federal School of Statistics, in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A source said that the attack took place at about 8 pm, Monday night, when the attackers stormed the village in their numbers.

The source lamented, “The terrorist stormed the community at night and killed one person while a lady was kidnapped including the rector.”

The attack was coming barely three weeks when two Ad hoc staff in charge of distributing mosquito nets were gunned down en route Zangang-Zankan road in the same LGA.

A resident, John Auta, told our correspondent that the terrorist stormed the community with sophisticated weapons shooting sporadically before abducting the duo.

He lamented that some communities in the local government had been experiencing attacks by the terrorist and security officials were not doing enough to arrest the situation.

He called on the government to ensure that security agencies were stationed in the area to curtail the activities of these criminal elements.

Another source said contact was yet to be established with the kidnappers.

The State Police Spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

