Gov Obaseki Congratulates Engineer Imafidon Over UK Award

Published:

Gov Godwin Obaseki has congratulated UK based Nigerian Engineer George Imafidon for winning an Engineering Award





Here is his message

I congratulate Engr. George Imafidon, an indigene of Edo State, who has been recognized by the United Kingdom’s Royal Academy of Engineering as the Young Engineer of the Year as he receives the Sir George Macfarlane Medal.





Imafidon has shown once again to the world that Edos are hardworking, innovative and competitive. We are proud of his exploits and celebrate his genius. His feat in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields validates our investment in grooming young talents in science and technology in Edo through the Edo Tech Park and the Edo Innovation Hub.





He would serve as a role model to millions of Edo youths and teenagers who are considering careers in STEM, providing a strong example of what is possible if they strive for excellence.

