Gov Dapo Abiodun Must Be Removed Come 2023 ...Sen Amosun

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has broken his silence over the 2019 governorship election, saying Governor Dapo Abiodun was rigged into office.





Amosun had backed Adekunle Akinlade who contested on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against Abiodun who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In the end, Abiodun defeated Amosun’s anointed candidate with a margin of 19,517 votes.





Abiodun polled 241,670 votes to defeat Akinlade who had 222,153 votes.





More than three years after the election, Amosun who represents Ogun Central at the Senate, declared that his friend turned foe, Abiodun did not win that election.





He spoke on Friday in Abeokuta after receiving an award from the Abeokuta Club to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the association.





He added that he had moved on because of those orchestrated the rigging have apologized to him.





“During the last election, thank God, Chief Osoba is here, I have said it, we won convincingly. They rigged, rigged, and ended up with 19,000.





“Some of them came to apologise to me. I can be mentioning names. We won that election. But I have moved on. We did our work, we will continue to do what we have to do. God will be with all of us,” the former governor said.





Speaking later in an interview with newsmen, Amosun declared that he was not in support of Abiodun’s administration, saying he must be removed.





He also assured his supporters that the next line of action would soon be made public.





“Well, I am happy. When you are in a place and they are telling you that you have done the work of four or five governors altogether. I feel elated. I am happy that they appreciated our little efforts.





“Just wait, very soon, you will hear where we are going next. Clearly, you know my stand, and my stand is my stand. I am not supporting this administration that is there now. He must be removed,” he said

