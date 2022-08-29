Former APC Chieftain Shekarau Joins PDP

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and national leaders of the party are expected in Kano on Monday (today) to receive the Senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau, and his political associates back to the party.

Shekarau had, in 2019, dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress.

He was subsequently elected into the Senate on the ruling party’s platform.

However, he fell out with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party where he only spent a few months in the new party before his relationship with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso went sour after some staunch loyalists of the senator did not get NNPP tickets to contest elective positions in the forthcoming general elections.

The former governor is now set to return to the PDP.

Speaking to journalists on the development on Sunday, the state chairman of the PDP, Shehu Sagagi, said Shekarau had agreed to return to the party.

Sagagi said, “I am delighted to tell you that Shekarau, being the highest political office holder as provided by the constitution, has accepted and we have welcomed him back to our dear party, the PDP.

