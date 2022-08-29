FG Kicks As ASUU Extends Six-month-old Strike

Published:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its six-month-old strike.





The decision was taken after a series of heated discussions at the National Executive Council meeting held at the union’s headquarters at the University of Abuja on Monday morning.





Speaking on the extension, the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, told newsmen that the government had taken all possible steps to end the strike.





He said, “As regards the next steps, the government has already inaugurated a committee to harmonize the IPPIS, UTAS, and UP3. This will ensure that the government will pay with only one payment platform that will harmonize all the technical peculiarities.





“If you bring some demands and almost 80% have been attended to, there is no need to drag the strike anymore.





“It is unreasonable for the strike to be lingering seeing as the government has worked towards fulfilling most of the demands.”





ASUU had declared the commencement of a strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Lagos.

