FG Confirms Buying N1.14bn Vehicles For Niger Republic

Published:

The Federal Government has confirmed that it has purchased vehicles worth N1.4 billion to help Niger tackle insecurity.





The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed gave the confirmation on Wednesday, explaining that providing intervention to the neighboring Niger Republic is not new and it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari who approved the purchase.





According to her, President Buhari, whose actions she cannot question, has the right to make his own assessment of situations and give directives accordingly.





She added that the financial support, which is primarily for the purpose of enhancing capacity to protect their territory, based on a request by the Nigerien Government, is also in the best interest of the country.





The minister, who was speaking after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President, responded to questions regarding documents released on social media which showed that the president approved the release of the funds on February 22, 2022, for the Niger Republic.

Share This