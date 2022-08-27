Fake Soldier , Supplier Of Fake Military Uniforms Arrested In Lagos

Published:

Detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a fake soldier, Oluwatosin Gabriel (Male) aged 39 during the enforcement of the total ban on motorcycles in some parts of the state.





A discreet investigation by the detectives led to the arrest of the supplier of the military uniforms, one Nurudeen Agboola (Male) aged 35.





The following items were confiscated from the fake soldier and his supplier: four pairs of military camouflage uniforms, nine live cartridges, military identity cards, police accoutrements and charms.





Investigation is ongoing to establish the extent of their criminality. Suspects would be arraigned after investigation.

