Enugu Ranks First Among States In Primary Healthcare Services In Nigeria

It is another unprecedented and rare feat by Enugu State government under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi's watch as the State emerges the overall best among states in Primary Healthcare Services in Nigeria.

Nigeria Country Director of ONE Campaign in Nigeria, Stanley Achonu disclosed this when he presented the award of recognition to Enugu State Government for being the best performing state in Primary Healthcare Service Delivery in Nigeria for 2019-2021 to the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr George Ugwu, who received it on behalf of the Governor Ugwuanyi and later presented to him in Government House, Enugu.

Speaking, Dr. Ugwu

commended the Governor Ugwuanyi for providing the required support and enabling environment which made the attainment of the excellent feat and recognition possible.

It would be recalled that Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has since assumption of office consistently made primary healthcare services a priority in line with his rural development agenda, which the outcome is becoming more and more obvious.

The unique and outstanding type 3 primary health centres which is now functional in many parts of the state and the improvement of primary health programmes and services with implementation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund have been remarkably innovative and impactful in Enugu state.

Meanwhile, the assessment for the ranking was conducted by a group of civil society organisations and their international partners under the guidance of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.





Achonu noted that ONE, a global movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease by 2030, National Advocates for Heath, Nigeria Health Watch, Public Private Development Center, world Bank and other partners, worked together to develop a ranking of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He noted that Enugu State has done excellently well in Primary Healthcare Delivery to deserve the award and commended Governor Ugwuanyi for making primary healthcare a top priority. The Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. George Ugwu was commended for the successes he has recorded so far, which earned Enugu State the award and the great impact the Primary Healthcare Agency is making in safeguarding the health of the citizens especially in the fight against yellow fever, cholera, Covid 19 pandemic, and all childhood related diseases.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his response thanked God that his administration's stride in primary health service delivery is being recognized especially by independent assessors working in partnership with the National primary Health Care Development Agency. He also commended the ES Enugu state PHCDA Dr George Ugwu, his team and other stakeholders in primary health care in the state on this performance and the ever growing state of primary health care services in the state.

