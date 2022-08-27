Enugu North Senatorial Zone Youths Participate In Dialogical And Interactive Session in Nsukka

Published:













The youths of Enugu North Senatorial zone gathered in their numbers at Adada Hall to participate in a dialogical and interactive session tagged "Enugu State Government and Enugu Senatorial Zone In Particular" organised by the office of the Special Adviser to Governor of Enugu State on Media and Publicity in collaboration with the youth organisations in the zone. The youths, who came from the six local government area in Enugu North Senatorial zone namely Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Udenu, Uzo Uwani, Igboeze South and Igbo Eze North commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance in office and called on to shun being used to peddle falsehoods and lies on social media platforms against political office holders and others without evidences and proper investigations.





The youths who were presented with the video and pictorial evidences of numerous giant strides of Governor Ugwuanyi's administration in different sectors of economy across the state, particularly in Enugu North zone expressed surprise at the quantity and quality of the people-oriented projects and human empowerments of the government which they were not aware of.





The event which was declared open by the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Hon. Bar. Walter Ozioko at Adada House, Nsukka was attended by more than 500 youths, Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze, Secretary Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board Dr. Hyginus Eze, Immediate Past Chairman, Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju, Senior Special Assistant SSA to Enugu Governor on Media, Hon. Onyekachi Ugwu JP, Vice Chairman Igbo-Etiti LGA, Hon. Jude Amunabor, Leader, Igbo-Etiti Legislative Council, Comrade Valentine Atunya and others.

In his opening remarks, the Special Adviser to Enugu Governor on Media and Publicity, Hon. Samson Ezea stated that the programme is aimed at interfacing and interacting with the youths on Governor Ugwuanyi government's giant strides in different sectors of the economy and the concomitant challenges in the light of the erroneous impressions and lies being circulated and propagated by some disgruntled politicians and mischief makers on social media platforms since the conclusion of the party primaries that Governor Ugwuanyi's administration has not done anything in the state, particularly in Nsukka.





Ezea reminded the youths that Governor Ugwuanyi's administration has changed the narrative that youths are leaders of tomorrow to youths are leaders of today with the massive appointment of many capable youths into various positions and supporting many into elective positions as well.





Speaking, Hon. Ozioko, who urged the youths to always verify the authenticity of the information they spread, advised them to avoid being used to spread falsehoods and propaganda against individuals and governments without any evidence.





He commended the government of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the provision of infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the state.





He particularly thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for constructing Opi/ Nsukka road, New University at Igbo Eno, International Stadium, State Secretariat Annex, International Conference Centre and other numerous projects in Enugu North Senatorial zone. He further asked the youths in attendance to nominate two people for automatic engagement in Nsukka LGA.





Also Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze in his own speech enumerated Governor Ugwuanyi's numerous and outstanding achievements in the areas of education which include mass recruitment of qualified teachers, renovation of dilapidated schools, construction of new ones, emerging the best overall state in WAEC performance for year 2021 and others.





Extending the conversation on Governor Ugwuanyi's exploits in the education sector, Dr. Hyginus had this to add, "for matters of specifics, the government has

employed 5,030 academic staff and 2,015 non academic staff in our public primary schools, constructed and renovated 1,475 classroom blocks and procured 8,520 seats, lockers and desks".





He advised the youths to shun negative vices. He extolled Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment and sterling performance in education and other sectors of the state economy.





Similarly, Dr. Eze reeled out the number of primary schools and junior secondary schools that have been constructed and reconstructed in the state. He said that the government of Governor Ugwuanyi has employed 5000 primary school teachers and plans to employ more 2000 before leaving office.





Hon. Mrs. Ugwu-Oju, who thanked the youths for participating in the interactive and dialogical session, advised them to be mindful of peddling falsehoods and lies against people especially political leaders without facts.





She made clear to them that economy is not as buoyant as it used to be when crude oil was selling at 120 per dollar. He praised Governor Ugwuanyi for keeping on financial stead in the face of obvious economic challenges.

In his speech, Hon. Onyekachi C Ugwu, who went down memory to share his youthful experience in politics with the youths advised them to shun being used by anybody to do dirty job on social media, stressing that those older politicians will use them to attack and destroy other politicians but when patronages will be dispensed none of such politicians will look their ways but would rather go for their relations outside politics to appoint to positions.

Speaking further, he said that those "attacking Governor and claiming he has not achieved anything are not ignorant but has willfully chosen to ignore facts staring them on the face only because by doing so, they expect to deceive the unsuspecting". He therefore charged the youths to always "sift information given to them before going to social media to lacerate innocent people" for the gain of their sponsors.

The youths asked several questions about the government and governance to which answers and explanations were given them to their satisfaction.





Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ikedi Ikechukwu Emmanuel, who thanked the organisers of the programme, requested that this kind of interactive and dialogical session with the budding youths must be sustained and encouraged to close the communication gap between the government and governed and correct some negative impressions and fake news against government and its functionaries.





