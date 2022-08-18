Ekiti State Police Command Arrests "Prophet" For Raping A 13-year Old Girl

Published:

The Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) Unit of the State CID, Ekiti State Police Command, has arrested one "Prophet ADELEYE AKINGBASO" of Ijadu Olorunsogo, Ado-Ekiti, for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of a 13-year Old girl.





Investigation revealed that the suspect, on noticing that the victim's mother had left home for a vigil in the Church, sneaked into their room and committed the act, claiming that he intended to spiritually deliver the victim. He further promised to attack her spiritually if she informs her mother.





The suspect initially absconded after committing the offence but was later arrested by the Police.





During interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime and was arraigned accordingly.

