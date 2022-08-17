Ebonyi North Senate Seat: Ohanivo General Assembly Backs Gov Dave Umahi

This was their communique

EBONYI SOUTH SENATE: OHANIVO GENERAL ASSEMBLY STANDS WITH GOVERNOR UMAHI, BERATES MRS ANN AGOM-EZE FOR BEING AGENT OF DISCORD AND INSENSITIVE TO THE POSITIVE ATTITUDES OF EBONYI WOMEN





OHANIVO General Assembly whose membership is made up of indigenes of Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Areas has painstakingly followed up the claims and critically reviewed the circumstances that led to the unconscionable path taken by (Mrs.) Ann N. Agomeze against the person of the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) in the matter of Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket which the people have freely made their choice





As a socio-cultural umbrella organization bound by the considerations of peace, equity and unity, OHANIVO General Assembly notes that by the APC zoning arrangement which was agreed upon before the party primaries by all members of APC in Ebonyi State, the Senatorial ticket for Ebonyi South Senatorial District was zoned to Ohaozara Local Government Area where incidentally, the incumbent Governor hails from.





The General Assembly of OHANIVO further notes that by the APC zoning arrangement, the Federal House of Representatives ticket for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency was zoned to Onicha Local Government Area, where (Mrs.) Ann Agomeze hails from by virtue of her marriage, and that the APC candidate for the Federal House of Representatives Constituency has been produced from her Local Government change.





To the greatest chatrin of OHANIVO General Assembly, (Mrs.) Ann. N. Agomeze unlike ethically cohesive women of OHANIVO, jumped up to the Senatorial primaries and contested for the ticket contrary to the APC zoning arrangement agreed upon by the people of the Senatorial Zone and yet lost colossally to Chief Austin Umahi in a Primary election held on the 28th day of May 2022.





OHANIVO General Assembly has it on good authority that (Mrs.) Ann. N. Agomeze did not only accept her defeat at the said Senatorial Primaries, she also went further to file documents at APC National Secretariat duly signed in her hands and seal and supported by Court affidavit indicating that she had voluntarily withdrawn from her intention and ambition for Ebonyi South Senatorial race.





Our record has it that it was this voluntary withdrawal coupled with the withdrawal of the 1st winner of the Senatorial ticket that made the APC to organize fresh Senatorial primaries for the District which took place on the 9th day of June, 2022 that saw the emergence of His Excellency Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE as APC Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District.





7lWe also know as a fact that the Governor has no double nominations as a CANDIDATE as contemplated by section 115 of the Electoral Act, and as such has not breached any provision of the extant laws.





Apparently moved by her negative urge for shadow projection and sense of deviancy and treachery, (Mrs.) Ann Agomeze joined ultra vires in a pre-election proceeding, concealed all the facts of her withdrawal and lied on oath and yet the Federal High-Court ordered for a fresh APC Primaries in Ebonyi South Senatorial District. The Party in compliance with the order of the Federal High Court scheduled a fresh Primary Election held on the 31st day of July, 2022 and the delegates freely voted His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE as the authentic Senatorial Candidate of Ebonyi South District.





Despite the fact that (Mrs.) Ann N. Agomeze was never at any stage of the primary elections and or Court proceedings given any mandate or recognition as the winner of Ebonyi South Senatorial District APC Primary election, she has continued unrepentantly to indulge in needless media outbursts and regrettable blackmail against the performing Governor for no just cause.





In accordance with the mandate of OHANIVO General Assembly, we hereby resolve as follows:





a. that we are absolutely disappointed in (Mrs.) Ann N. Agomeze for her repulsive desperation and unprovoked attitude capable of causing political disharmony in OHANIVO





b. that we condemn and denounce the wretched ingratitude, unpatriotic manipulations, unjustifiable moral insensitiveness and clear case of mischief exhibited by (Mrs.) Ann N Agomeze as a strange behaviour unbecoming of a woman married to OHANIVO and we hereby call her to order.





c. that this rude and externally motivated political misadventure of Mrs. Ann N. Agomeze is an affront to the collective sensibilities of OHANIVO General Assembly and we therefore call on her to immediately retrace her step and apologize to the people of OHANIVO for her antagonistic stance on the will of the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District.





d. that by all moral and legal considerations, His Excellency Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE has no rivalry as the APC candidate for Ebonyi South Senatorial District and he has the total support of the people of OHANIVO, having made his people proud as the Governor of Ebonyi State.





Signed:





Hon Darlington Okereke

(President General, Ohanivo General Assembly)









Chief Onyebuchi Ogbadu

(Deputy President General & Chairman, Ivo LGA)





Dr. Tina Nweze

(Assistant Secretary General)





Barr. Chukwuemeka Oji

(Legal Adviser)





Princess Rose Ajanwachukwu

(Treasurer)





Hon. Uchechukwu Afudike

(Financial Secretary)





Barr. David Ngwe

(Organizing Secretary)





Ogbuatu Chidi Simbad

(Publicity Secretary)





Hon. Chika Nwangele

(Youth Leader)





Princess Francisca Okeke

(Woman Leader)





Hon. Princess Nkechinyere Iyioku

(Chairman, Ohaozara Local Government Area)





Hon Ogbonnaya Igboke

(Chairman, Onicha Local Government Area)





Dr. Daniel Umezurike

(Commissioner for Health)





Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji

(Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)





Chief Donatus O.Njoku

(Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development)





Barr. Mrs. Chioma O. Nweze

(Commissioner for Trade and Investment)





Engr. Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara

(Commissioner for works and Transport)





Orlando O. Nweze

(Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development)









Chief Barr. Samuel Okoronkwo

(Chief of Staff to Ebonyi State Government)





Chief. Emmanuel Obasi

(Principal Secretary to the Governor)





For and on behalf of OHANIVO General Assembly