Director Dies During Fisticuff With Female Staff

Published:

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday said its North-West zonal director Julius Haruna has died.

The director died in his office in Katsina last Wednesday during fisticuffs with Ms Muibat Abdusalam, another employee of the commission

Secretary of the Governing Board of FCCPC Tam Tamunokonbia said in a statement that the police have launched investigation into the incident.

Ms Abdusalam is in the custody of the Katsina State Police Command.

He, however, said the FCCPC has set up its own investigative panel to probe circumstances that led to the death of the director.

Tamunokonbia said the board had also directed an immediate, but temporary relief of relevant leadership and operatives within the commission to ensure fair, transparent and credible investigation.





He noted that Ben Nwoye, a legal practitioner and a member of the board had been appointed as the chairman of the Independent Internal Investigation Panel to probe the death of the director.

He said that retired AVM Wakili Ahmed, another member of the FCCPC board, was appointed co-chairman of the panel.

Tamunokonbia said the board directed that representatives from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, be invited as members of the panel.

”Ms Abdusalam is currently detained by the command.

”The commission will continue to make appropriate, full and frank disclosures of information, any investigative outcomes and or judicial processes, where applicable.

”The commission notwithstanding continues to discharge its mandate including across the North-West region,” the FCCPC board secretary said





Share This