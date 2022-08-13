CKN, Chuks Nwanne , Nsebong Ekong , Justice Atigogo Serenade EMEPAN Masterclass,

Published:

How it went at Emepan maiden masterclass workshop. It was an experience for a lifetime as youths yearn for more, when industry egg heads thrilled them with raw and exclusive career/ life experiences as nothing was held back from the enthusiastic young aspiring industry practioneers.

Resource person's which cut across strata of the industry includes the publisher of ckn news and founder guild of professional bloggers association of Nigeria.





Chris kehinde Nwandu, a man of many feats with vast experience in artist/ events management, advertising and just recently added law to his plethora of cvs. To a seasoned entertainment writer turned group Political Editor of the Thisday newspapers. Nseobong Okon Ekong.

Not forgetting the guru himself, the man with intimidating vocabularies, an actor, public relations expert and broadcaster extraordinaire. Justice the guru Atigogo, producer 12to12, a lifestyle and society programme.the last but not the least.

The acclaimed youngest editor and a well travelled/ award winning hospitality/ lifestyle writer and reporter, presently the editor Guardian on Saturday, Chucks Nwanne. With such an intimidating list of persons, no wonder the lucky young participants stayed glued as they were been mesmerized with depth motivating and educative informations on events reportage and management. To the organisers.

The entertainment media and events promoters association of Nigeria Emepan, it was a rare opportunity and privilege to have such avalanche of stars in same podium same time, really appreciated their supports that was purely charitable.

Promised not to take it for granted by ensuring that the vision is driven to it's rightful destination, director of communications Amaobi madu, asserted.

The free workshop took place at the 2nd day of August 2022 Tuesday at the CCX event center Victoria island lagos.

