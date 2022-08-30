Buhari Assents To Advertising Council, Civil Aviation, Six Other Bills

Published:

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasir Baballe Ila, yesterday disclosed that the president has assented to eight bills recently passed by the lawmakers.





The bills assented to by the president included the Civil Aviation Act, 2022; Nigeria Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022; Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022; Nigerian Council for Management Development Act 2022; National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022; Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, 2022; Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022 and Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria Act, 2022.

The Civil Aviation Act 2022 repeals the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006 and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022 to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in order to promote aviation safety and security; ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the law relating to civil aviation regulation in Nigeria, among others.





On the other hand, the Meteorological Agency Act, 2022, repealed the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria.

Also, the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act, 2022, repeals the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022 charged with the responsibility, amongst others, of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy and related matters in Nigeria.





Similarly, the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022, repeals the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, Cap. N99, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act, Cap. N14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022.

The Advertising Regulatory Council Act 2022 repeals the Advertising Practitioners (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. A7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022 to establish a Council for advertising, advertisements and marketing communications as the apex regulatory authority for the Nigerian advertising industry.

