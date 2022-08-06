Buga Crooner Kizz Daniel Sieze Laundry Company's Truck For Damaging His N14m Clothes

Published:

The police in Lagos state have invited singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel for questioning.

According to a source who confirmed this to reporters, the ''Buga'' crooner was invited for questioning for allegedly confiscating the laundry bus of a company he contracted to do laundry for him. The singer reportedly seized the bus on grounds that the N14 million worth of clothes he gave them to clean were damaged.





The owners of the laundry bus reported the matter to men of the Ilasan police division who immediately invited him for questioning.





The singer's lawyer contacted the police today August 5 and said that he will be available for questioning on Tuesday, August 9.

The laundry bus has been recovered.









Share This