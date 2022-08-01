British High Commissioner Visits Atiku Abubakar

Published:

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria has paid a courtesy visit to PDP Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar

Here was his post on the visit

It was my pleasure hosting a delegation of the British High Commission in Nigeria led by the High Commissioner, H.E Catriona Laing. We discussed a wide range of issues from economy to education, security, electoral reforms and improved collaboration between the UK and the Nigerian governments on finding lasting diplomatic common ground on issues that mutually benefit both countries. -AA

