Breaking:CDS Irabor Made A Mistake Linking Idris Ojo With Owo Catholic Church's Massacre.. Gov Rotimi Akeredolu

Published:

Akeredolu Clears Air On Arrest Of Kuje Prison Escapee, Idris Ojo





The attention of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been drawn to the announcement of Idris Ojo as one of the attackers of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, arrested by the security agencies.





Governor Akeredolu acknowledged the confusion the statement has created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.





The Governor said there was a mix up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.





Governor Akeredolu explained that Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure.





“The announcement of the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of the perpetrators of the June 5 attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo was a mix up from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.





“Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of the Kuje Prison Escapees was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure. His brother, Jimoh Rasheed Ibrahim, received and accommodated him after his escape from Kuje prison.





“He was thereafter moved and kept in the custody of the security operatives at the same time the attackers of Owo Catholic Church were arrested and brought into custody. Hence, the mix up.” The Governor said.





Governor Akeredolu urged members of the public to remain vigilant and give necessary supports to the security agencies in the State.





Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

August 10, 2022.

