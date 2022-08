Published:

Report reaching CKN News have it that Veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to Military leader Ibrahim Babangida, Chief Duro Onabule is dead

According to a source who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity, the Ogun born High Chief died last night at the age of 83.

He was the editor of several Newspapers in Nigeria

His death has not been confirmed by his family





More details later

