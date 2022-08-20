Breaking : Revocation of Licenses: NBC Gives AIT, STV , MITV , 50 Others Few More Days To Clear Debts Or Risk Permanent Shutdown

Published:

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission has given defaulting Radio and Television stations in Nigeria till 6pm on Tuesday to pay up its licence debts or risked being shutdown





This was contained in a short memo addressed to the 53 defaulting stations and obtained by CKN News





REVOCATION OF BROADCAST LICENSE: Matters Arising





Following intervention of Concerned Groups and visible concerted efforts by some defaulting Licensees to offset their debts, The National Broadcasting Commission hereby serves this Notice of an extension of deadline to Shutdown to 6.00PM on Tuesday August 23, 2022.





Director General





