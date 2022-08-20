Saturday, 20 August 2022

Breaking : Revocation of Licenses: NBC Gives AIT, STV , MITV , 50 Others Few More Days To Clear Debts Or Risk Permanent Shutdown

Published: August 20, 2022


 The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission has given defaulting Radio and Television stations in Nigeria till 6pm on Tuesday to pay up its licence debts or risked being shutdown 


This was contained in a short memo addressed to the 53 defaulting stations and obtained by CKN News 


This is the memo


REVOCATION OF BROADCAST LICENSE: Matters Arising 


Following intervention  of Concerned Groups and visible concerted efforts by some defaulting Licensees to offset their debts, The National Broadcasting Commission hereby serves this Notice of an extension of deadline to Shutdown to 6.00PM on Tuesday August 23, 2022. 


signed: 

Director General 


NBC … Your Right to Quality Broadcasting.



