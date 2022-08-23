Breaking : Ex Niger Delta Militant Threatened To Beat Up Female Visa Officer At US Embassy For Denying Him Visa

Hell was let loose on Tuesday at the US Consulate Lagos ( Embassy) as a man who claimed to be an ex Niger Delta militant threatened to beat up a US Visa officer for denying him Visa
The incident which occured at about 9.22am on Tuesday 23rd August 2022 started during the question and answer session being coordinated by the female Visa officer
The unidentified man who claimed he was an ex Niger Delta militant claimed he was on Nigeria Government scholarship in the USA but returned home after the government stopped paying his scholarship
He therefore wanted a Visa to return to the USA to continue his studies , a request which was rejected by the officer who returned his passport to him.
The action got him infuriated and he threatened to bring down the roof of embassy
He also threatened not to allow the embassy attend to any other Visa applicants
He continued shouting , " you racists , you white racists , this is how you deny Nigerians visas without any reasons "
"I will not allow you attend to any other person here , I am ready to die here so that others can get visa "
The embassy security agents appealed to him to calm and leave but he refused
This led to the call for more reinforcement before he was led away , but he continued shouting and ranting
His action shocked the white female Visa officer who quickly shutdown her cubicle and left
She returned after normalcy has been restored
Some of those that spoke with CKN NEWS at the embassy lamented the rate at which the embassy rejected genuine Visa applicants on flimsy excuses
As at the time of the incident over 50 Visa applicants were in the hall
The fate of the young man could not ascertained as at the time of going to press
Attempt made by CKN News to get the reaction of the Consulate General of the US Embassy on the incident was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press
