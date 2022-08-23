Breaking : Ex Niger Delta Militant Threatened To Beat Up Female Visa Officer At US Embassy For Denying Him Visa

Published:

Hell was let loose on Tuesday at the US Consulate Lagos ( Embassy) as a man who claimed to be an ex Niger Delta militant threatened to beat up a US Visa officer for denying him Visa

The incident which occured at about 9.22am on Tuesday 23rd August 2022 started during the question and answer session being coordinated by the female Visa officer

The unidentified man who claimed he was an ex Niger Delta militant claimed he was on Nigeria Government scholarship in the USA but returned home after the government stopped paying his scholarship

He therefore wanted a Visa to return to the USA to continue his studies , a request which was rejected by the officer who returned his passport to him.

The action got him infuriated and he threatened to bring down the roof of embassy

He also threatened not to allow the embassy attend to any other Visa applicants

He continued shouting , " you racists , you white racists , this is how you deny Nigerians visas without any reasons "

"I will not allow you attend to any other person here , I am ready to die here so that others can get visa "

The embassy security agents appealed to him to calm and leave but he refused

This led to the call for more reinforcement before he was led away , but he continued shouting and ranting

His action shocked the white female Visa officer who quickly shutdown her cubicle and left

She returned after normalcy has been restored

Some of those that spoke with CKN NEWS at the embassy lamented the rate at which the embassy rejected genuine Visa applicants on flimsy excuses

As at the time of the incident over 50 Visa applicants were in the hall

The fate of the young man could not ascertained as at the time of going to press

Attempt made by CKN News to get the reaction of the Consulate General of the US Embassy on the incident was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press





Share This